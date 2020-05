James Marchese, Sr.Barnegat - James Marchese, Sr., 75, of Barnegat, NJ, passed at home on May 13, 2020. Born in Passaic, NJ to his late parents, Spence and Sadie Marchese, he worked as a butcher for Shop Rite in Manahawkin for many years. He is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Roslyn; loving son, James Marchese, Jr. and wife, Jolin; cherished granddaughter, Sujin Marchese; sister, Mildred Calleo; brother-in-law, Alan Grecco (Debbie); nephews and niece, Mark Calleo (Teresa), Jason Calleo (Sandy), Louis Grecco, Tina Almeida (Tony); great-nephews and nieces, Marc, Brittni, Brielle and Nicholas Calleo, Alana Almeida. He is pre-deceased by his two brothers-in-law, Nicholas Calleo and Derek Wolshonak.Due to current restrictions, a future Memorial Mass will be held. Barnegat Funeral Home in charge of arrangements, please check the website for updates. ( www.Barnegatfh.com