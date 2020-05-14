James Marchese, Sr.
Barnegat - James Marchese, Sr., 75, of Barnegat, NJ, passed at home on May 13, 2020. Born in Passaic, NJ to his late parents, Spence and Sadie Marchese, he worked as a butcher for Shop Rite in Manahawkin for many years. He is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Roslyn; loving son, James Marchese, Jr. and wife, Jolin; cherished granddaughter, Sujin Marchese; sister, Mildred Calleo; brother-in-law, Alan Grecco (Debbie); nephews and niece, Mark Calleo (Teresa), Jason Calleo (Sandy), Louis Grecco, Tina Almeida (Tony); great-nephews and nieces, Marc, Brittni, Brielle and Nicholas Calleo, Alana Almeida. He is pre-deceased by his two brothers-in-law, Nicholas Calleo and Derek Wolshonak.
Due to current restrictions, a future Memorial Mass will be held. Barnegat Funeral Home in charge of arrangements, please check the website for updates. (www.Barnegatfh.com)
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 14 to May 15, 2020.