James Martin
Matawan - James "Bunny" Martin, 95, of Matawan, NJ, died on February 7th 2020.
Jim served in the US Army's 10th Mountain Division Ski Troopers during WW2, seeing combat in Italy. Throughout his life, he remained an active member of this group. For those fortunate enough to know him, his stories and memorabilia were unforgettable.
Jim's primary working years were with the Frank Briscoe Co, as Heavy Equipment Superintendent. Jim was also the Construction Official and Building Inspector for Matawan and Marlboro for many years. He was a volunteer for the Matawan First Aid and Rescue Squad.
James was predeceased by his parents, James H. and Matilda; his brother, Harold; and wife, Ann Farley Martin.
Surviving are his 6 children and their spouses, James and Sutera of Illinois, Michael and Linda of SC, Nora and Thomas Drew of Edison, NJ, Thomas of Jackson, NJ, Ann of NC, and Therese and David Rogers of Matawan, NJ; eleven grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Visitation will take place Wednesday, February12th 2020 at Waitt Funeral Home, 501 Hwy 79, Morganville, NJ from 5pm to 9pm. Followed by his funeral at Old Tennent Chapel, 448 Tennent Rd. Manalapan, NJ at 10am and burial at Old Tennent Cemetery.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 11, 2020