James Matthew Millar
- - August 27, 1966 - June 13, 2019
James (Jim) Millar passed away in Georgia following a long and brave battle with cancer. Jim is survived by his devoted and loving wife Marla of Roswell GA, his parents Leigh and Jane Millar of Hutchinson Island FL and Brielle NJ and his father and mother- in- law, Ron and Diane Gross of Parkland, FL. He leaves his brothers Jake (Judi) of Brick, NJ, Ron (fiancee Lisa) of Ormond Beach, FL, Scott (Barbara) of Galena, MD, Michael (Tammi) of Forked River, NJ, and his dedicated sister Melissa Cowan (Jeff) of Smyrna, GA who spent many days with Jim in the hospital, and his sister-in -law Cheryl (Jose) of Coral Springs, FL.
Jim is also survived by 2 uncles, an aunt, 11 nieces and nephews and 8 cousins.
He was predeceased by his nephew Taylor Grant Cowan.
The family is grateful to Michael Giovine for his lifelong friendship and support of Jim and his wife. Jim's family appreciates the many friends from Point Pleasant Beach who sent messages of support to Jim.
Jim graduated from Point Pleasant Beach H.S. and the University of Richmond. He was employed by BrandTech Scientific until his passing.
A celebration of Jim's life will be held at Point Pleasant Presbyterian Church at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday June 29, 2019. A reception will follow at Waterman's Tavern 403 Higgins Ave in Brielle. Interment will be private. Arrangements were handled by Roswell Funeral Home in GA. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to .
Soar with the angels, Jim. You are so loved.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 23, 2019