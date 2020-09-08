1/
James McDonald
James McDonald

Toms River - James R. McDonald, 81, of Toms River, formerly of Ridgefield Park and Oakland, NJ, died peacefully on September 7, 2020, at Brandywine Reflections.

Jim's family would like to thank the staff at Brandywine Reflections for their care of Jim and compassion while he was there.

Jim is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carol McDonald (nee Ellingsen), daughters Joan Groffie (Darren), Kathleen Dickson (Ken), Nancy McDonald, grandchildren Ryan and Shannon Groffie, Tyler and Bailey Dickson, and Christopher, Brendan and Reilly Barcas, as well as many grand-nieces and nephews he regarded as his grandchildren, many nieces and nephews he held close enough to be his very own, and his sister, Carol Richards.

Friends may call from 4 - 8 pm Thursday at Layton's Home For Funerals, (609) 971-6800, 250 W. Lacey Road, Forked River, Lacey. Relatives and friends of the family are respectfully invited to attend the funeral on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at The Church of Saint Pius X, Forked River, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Cremation will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N Michigan Ave, Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601. For more information, please visit laytons.net




Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
