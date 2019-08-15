Services
Holmdel Funeral Home - Holmdel
26 S HOLMDEL RD
Holmdel, NJ 07733
(732) 946-3322
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Holmdel Funeral Home - Holmdel
26 S HOLMDEL RD
Holmdel, NJ 07733
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Holmdel Funeral Home - Holmdel
26 S HOLMDEL RD
Holmdel, NJ 07733
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:15 AM
The Church of St. Catharine's
108 Middletown Road
Holmdel, NJ
View Map
James Michael DeMarco

James Michael DeMarco Obituary
James Michael DeMarco

Port Monmouth - James Michael DeMarco, 33 of Port Monmouth passed away Tuesday at home. James was born in Red Bank, raised in Middletown and graduated Freehold Regional High School.

James played Ice Hockey growing up and made the Varsity team in high school. James loved everything that had to do with outdoors. He loved gardening and landscaping whenever he could, hiking, deep sea fishing and snowboarding on any mountain. His real love was for the water, and in 2012 he was able to make his love his career by becoming a Merchant Marine. From that he was able to travel around the world to destinations like Dubai, Saipan, Japan, Thailand and many more areas around the globe. He was also the first to lend a hand, a truly great man who will be sorely missed.

James is predeceased by his grandparents Philip and Adele DeMarco and Robert McEvilly.

James is survived by his mother and father Kathleen McEvilly DeMarco and Philip DeMarco, his grandmother Kathleen McEvilly, his brothers and sisters Philip and his wife Erica DeMarco of Tinton Falls, Robert and Melanie DeMarco of Matawan, and Elizabeth DeMarco of Middletown. His niece and Goddaughter Maddison DeMarco and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation will take place Friday August 16th from 2:00-4:00 PM and 7:00-9:00 PM at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel. A Mass will be offered Saturday, August 17th at 9:15 AM at The Church of St. Catharine's, 108 Middletown Road, Holmdel.

In lieu of traditional remembrances the DeMarco family has asked everyone to donate to Clean Ocean Action at https://secure.donationpay.org/cleanoceanaction/

To leave a message of condolence or a favorite memory please visit James Page at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 15, 2019
