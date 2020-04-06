|
|
James Michael Hemler
Wayside - We lost our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend. James Michael Hemler, 72, died Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Jersey Shore Medical Center.
Jim was born and raised in Hanover, Pa. Jim lived in Matawan and Middletown.
Since 1980, he resided in the Wayside section of Ocean Township. He received a BS in Electrical Engineering from the University of Notre Dame, and his MS from Columbia University.
For the past 40 years, he was an active parishioner of The Church of St. Anselm. Jim, (affectionally known as "Jimbo") enjoyed strong ties with his extended family of close friends, dinners, parties, vacations, playing cards, golfing, and pizza on the beach. His greatest joy was being with his family-his three children, their spouses and his six grandchildren for family visits, vacations, and celebrations, and Notre Dame football games.
Jim was a retired engineer from Lucent Technologies and Fort Monmouth.
Surviving are his wife of 47 years, Nina Hemler; Son, Joseph Hemler and wife, Shelly Hemler of Charlotte, NC; daughter, Katherine Kenny and husband Ted Kenny, of Ocean, NJ; Daughter Allison Calhoun and husband, Rodney Calhoun, Brooklyn, NY; grandchildren, Hudson and Emma Hemler; Brayden and Addison Kenny; Ivy and Hazel Calhoun. In addition, he is survived by his brother, Charles Hemler and sister-in-law, Kathy Hemler of Mt.Prospect, Illinois; sisters-in-law, Maria Ciocca and her spouse John Ciocca of Bonita Springs, FL; Barbara Gilligan and her spouse, John Gilligan of Cary, NC; and fifteen nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Center, Box 832, 806 Third Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ 07712 or The Church of St. Anselm, 1028 Wayside Road, Tinton Falls, NJ 07712.
Buckley Funeral Home 509 Second Ave Asbury Park is in charge of arrangements. Interment is private. For condolences please visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020