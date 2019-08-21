|
James Morrison
Berkeley Twp. - James Morrison, age 97, of Silver Ridge Park in Berkeley Twp., passed away on August 19, 2019 at Community Medical Center.
James was a veteran of the US Army having attained the rank of Staff Sgt. He was a member of the Guttenberg Fire Dept. for 38 years and also served on the Guttenberg police dept. and was awarded the B'Nai B'rith Award for heroism. He was a communicant of St. Maximilian Kolbe RC Church and a member of the VFW Post 8352. He served as president of the Silver Ridge Park Men's club for 10 years.
James was predeceased by his granddaughter Lisa Caltabellotta. He is survived by his wife of 73 years Elsie Massar Morrison; his son Wayne Morrison and wife Elaine, his daughter Susan Morrison; his grandchildren, Dr. Jill Morrison Tucker and her husband Eric, James Morrison and his wife Jackie and great grandchildren Carlson, Finn and Elsie.
Visiting hours will be on Friday August 23, 2019 from 9:30 to 11:00 AM at Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home 26 Mule Road Toms River, NJ 08755. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:30 AM at St. Maximilian Kolbe RC Church. Burial will be at the New Jersey Veteran's Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with family by visiting www.quinn-hoppingfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 21, 2019