James Moses Love
FREEHOLD - James Moses Love (Poppy), 76, departed this earth on Saturday, April 4th at Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center. He was born December 27, 1940 to the late James Riley Love and Clevola Love.
Moses worked for Coca Cola Plant for many years. He was a faithful member of the New Beginnings Agape Christian Center for many years. Moses loved gardening and listening to his favorite gospel music.
He was a devout husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle who cared deeply for his loved ones.
Moses was predeceased by his sister Mary Alene Love and his loving wife Vera Jean Brodie Love.
He is survived by his sister Ceola Love of Howell, his brother Robert Lee Love (Cheryl Love) of Neptune, step-daughters Dionne Brantley-Lewis of Loganville, GA, Carla Brantley of Kissimmee, FL, and Tara Brantley of Freehold; four grandchildren, Brianna, Brendan, Philip and Kayiden, his niece Robin Lorraine McCall and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, and family members.
Higgins Memorial Home, Freeholdis in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020