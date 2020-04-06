Services
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
Resources
More Obituaries for James Love
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Moses Love

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Moses Love Obituary
James Moses Love

FREEHOLD - James Moses Love (Poppy), 76, departed this earth on Saturday, April 4th at Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center. He was born December 27, 1940 to the late James Riley Love and Clevola Love.

Moses worked for Coca Cola Plant for many years. He was a faithful member of the New Beginnings Agape Christian Center for many years. Moses loved gardening and listening to his favorite gospel music.

He was a devout husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle who cared deeply for his loved ones.

Moses was predeceased by his sister Mary Alene Love and his loving wife Vera Jean Brodie Love.

He is survived by his sister Ceola Love of Howell, his brother Robert Lee Love (Cheryl Love) of Neptune, step-daughters Dionne Brantley-Lewis of Loganville, GA, Carla Brantley of Kissimmee, FL, and Tara Brantley of Freehold; four grandchildren, Brianna, Brendan, Philip and Kayiden, his niece Robin Lorraine McCall and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, and family members.

Higgins Memorial Home, Freeholdis in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -