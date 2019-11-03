Resources
More Obituaries for James Newman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Newman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Newman Obituary
James Newman

Long Branch - James Newman, 78 of Long Branch, entered eternal rest on Tuesday October 29, 2019. He was a great high school baseball and football player who brought Long Branch's Green Wave a championship. James was a very family oriented man who cherished his entire family. Visitation will be 10 am Wednesday November 6th until the funeral service at 11 am at Trinity AME Church, 64 Liberty Street, Long Branch. Interment will follow at Monmouth Memorial Park Cemetery, Tinton Falls. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com

Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -