|
|
James Newman
Long Branch - James Newman, 78 of Long Branch, entered eternal rest on Tuesday October 29, 2019. He was a great high school baseball and football player who brought Long Branch's Green Wave a championship. James was a very family oriented man who cherished his entire family. Visitation will be 10 am Wednesday November 6th until the funeral service at 11 am at Trinity AME Church, 64 Liberty Street, Long Branch. Interment will follow at Monmouth Memorial Park Cemetery, Tinton Falls. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019