|
|
James O. Hawthorne
Ocean Township - James O. Hawthorne, 92, passed away at Jersey Shore Medical Center on March 27, 2020. James was born on December 16, 1927 in Poughkeepsie, New York to Harlow and Edna Hawthorne. He graduated from Suffern High School in Suffern, New York. Shortly after graduation he joined the United States Army and served in Alaska at the end of World War II. He graduated from Syracuse University in 1952.
James' God and family were his main focus. He married Pearl P. (Zulka) Frew on June 25, 1994. They enjoyed travel and went on numerous cruises. He met his goal of setting foot on 6 of the 7 continents. He was able to see Antarctica on one of their cruises. James married Marjorie Mae Marrs on August 19, 1950. They raised four children together before Marjorie's passing in 1992.
James was an accountant for Avon Products for over 40 years, retiring in 1993. He was a member of the Matawan United Methodist Church in Matawan, New Jersey. He was active in the Barbershop Harmony Society Chapter in Red Bank, New Jersey, the Red Bank Matinee Idols Chorus, and served as an officer at the local and district level.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie M. Hawthorne, his parents, Harlow and Edna Hawthorne, his sister Helen Esther Downing and various uncles and aunts.
He is survived by his current wife, Pearl Hawthorne (Ocean Township, NJ), his daughter, Sharon Hawthorne (Johnston, Iowa), and three sons and daughters-in-law; James and Joan (Sioux City, Iowa), William and Ann (Van Meter, Iowa) and Robert and Dee (Blacksburg, Virginia), 5 grandsons, 2 granddaughters and 14 great grandchildren.
The family will announce a celebration of life at a later date at Matawan United Methodist Church and interment at the Holmdel Cemetery & Mausoleum. Contributions in memory of James may be given to the Barbershop Harmony Society Foundation at www.harmonyfoundation.org/memorial-giving.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020