James P. Boner
Belford - James P. Boner of Belford, NJ passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019. He was 82 years old.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Bernadette (née O'Rielly) and his four children, Joseph and his wife Holly, James and his partner Flavia, Kathleen and her husband Jeffrey, and George and his wife Marguerite. James was blessed with seven grandchildren, Kathrine, Brianne, Jeffrey, James, Claire, Nuala and Aoife. He is also survived by his beloved siblings Anna, George, Margie, Joseph, and Margaret.
At a young age, he began to work in Scotland on large hydroelectric tunneling projects. After he emigrated to the United States, he was drafted into the US Army. He served with distinction as a military police officer. Among other duties, he guarded James Meredith, the first African-American student at the University of Mississippi.
After his honorable discharge from the Army, James was a supervisor for many years on the massive New York water tunnel project and various New York City subway tunnel projects. When New York City suffered a severe fiscal crisis, James moved to Alaska to supervise work on the Trans-Alaska Pipeline.
After his return to New Jersey, James continued his work as a "sandhog" in Tunnel Workers Union Local 147. For many years, James and Bernadette also owned and operated taverns in Jersey City, New Jersey.
James was a proud Irishman. He loved Glasgow Celtic and the New York Giants. He was avid reader. After his retirement, he took a strong interest in politics. He was a great supporter of labor unions and the common man.
Visitation will be Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 2-6 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home 115 Tindall Road in Middletown. A funeral Liturgy will be offered Monday, December 23 at 10:30 am at St. Mary's Chapel 26 Leonardville Road in Middletown. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Ronald McDonald House.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019