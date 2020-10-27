1/1
James P. Cook
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James P. Cook

Farmingdale - James P. Cook, 73, of Farmingdale died on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune Township. He was born in Point Pleasant, raised on a chicken farm in the Squankum section of Howell Township, and very proud of his farming heritage.

He was a graduate of Southern Freehold Regional High School, now known as Howell High School.

He loved ice cream and bowling, was a big fan of stock car racing, and enjoyed coffee at Wawa.

He was employed by the Monmouth County Road Department before his retirement. He was the mainstay of The Farm, formerly located in Freehold Township and currently operating in Farmingdale.

Jim was a former member of the Farmingdale Fire Company and the Squankum Fire Company.

Surviving are his partner of 40 years, Dorothy Turner and her son Michael Turner; a brother, Peter Cook; and two sisters, Patricia Federici and Diane Ashworth.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a date and time to be determined. Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold is in charge of arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Higgins Memorial Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved