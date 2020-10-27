James P. Cook



Farmingdale - James P. Cook, 73, of Farmingdale died on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune Township. He was born in Point Pleasant, raised on a chicken farm in the Squankum section of Howell Township, and very proud of his farming heritage.



He was a graduate of Southern Freehold Regional High School, now known as Howell High School.



He loved ice cream and bowling, was a big fan of stock car racing, and enjoyed coffee at Wawa.



He was employed by the Monmouth County Road Department before his retirement. He was the mainstay of The Farm, formerly located in Freehold Township and currently operating in Farmingdale.



Jim was a former member of the Farmingdale Fire Company and the Squankum Fire Company.



Surviving are his partner of 40 years, Dorothy Turner and her son Michael Turner; a brother, Peter Cook; and two sisters, Patricia Federici and Diane Ashworth.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a date and time to be determined. Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold is in charge of arrangements.









