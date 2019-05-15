Services
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0332
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM
the Church of the Nativity in Fair Haven
Rumson - James P. Farrell Jr., 88, of Rumson, passed away on April 29, 2019. He was born in Montclair, NJ to the late James P. Farrell Sr. and Katherine Fisher. James graduated from Saint Bonaventure with a Bachelors Degree and, from Fairleigh Dickenson with an MBA. He proudly served our country in the Army during the Korean War as a Second Lieutentant. James was a top salesman for Cities Service Oil Company for many years. His main interest was researching stocks. His favorite past-time was fishing.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years Barbara O'Connor Farrell. His loving children James and his wife Victoria, Frank Farrell, Kathleen Farrell and Christina and her husband Dr. Carmelo Caratozzolo. Also surviving are his cherished grandchildren Nicholas Farrell and Christa Smith and his sister Hazel Murray.

Visitation will be held at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ 07701 on Thursday May 16, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Church of the Nativity in Fair Haven on Friday May 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veteran's Cemetery.

In lieu of flower, the family asks that you consider a donation sent in James' memory to The Family Support Organization, 6 Industrial Way, Suite H23, Eatontown, NJ 07724 (www.fbsanj.org; 732-542-4502 ).

Please visit James' memorial website available at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 15, 2019
