James P. Heaney
Ocean Twp. - James P. Heaney age 67 of Ocean Twp. passed away on Wednesday at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was predeceased by his Daughter Ashley ( 2016) Surviving is his wife Donna, a son Colin and his wife Christine and his son-in law Joseph Butler. Visitation will be on Friday from 4-8PM in Buckley Funeral Home 509 Second Ave., Asbury Park NJ. Family and Friends are invited to the Funeral Service at 11am in St Anne's Mausoleum, 1610 Allenwood Rd. Wall NJ 07719. Please visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net for a full Obituary and to leave a condolence.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 23, 2019