James P. Jensen
James P. Jensen

Toms River - James P. Jensen, age 66, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at his home in Toms River. Born in Long Branch and raised in Jersey City, James spent many years in Belford, before moving to Ocean County. After his retirement from the Police Department, Jim moved to his home in Cape Coral, FL, returning to NJ for the summers.

Mr. Jensen proudly served in the United States Marine Corp. He retired as Lieutenant from the Point Pleasant Boro Police Department.

Jim was a member of the local PBA and the Marine Corp League. He was an avid New York Yankees and Giants fan.

He is predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Irene Jensen; his granddaughter, Brandi Gebert and his brother, Ronald Jensen.

Surviving are his beloved wife of 43 years, Rosemarie Jensen; his sons, Chris Jensen and his wife, Donna, Randy Gebert and his wife, Donna and Richard Gebert; his brothers, Joseph Jensen and Robert Jensen and his wife, Carol; his sisters, Bridget Jensen, Patricia Jensen and Mary Lynch and her husband, Danny; his two cherished grandchildren, Ashley Gebert and Michaela Jensen.

Viewing will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. with a service being held at 7:30 p.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Rd., Brick. Cremation is private.

**Due to Covid 19 executive orders there are capacity limitations and face masks and social distancing are mandatory.

To send condolences please go to www.obrienfuneralhome.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press on Nov. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home
505 Burnt Tavern Road
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-8600
