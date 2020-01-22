|
James P. Kovacs
James P Kovacs, P.E. L.S., 82 of Colts Neck NJ, Died Saturday January 18, 2020 at Centra State Medical Center, Freehold NJ
Born in Perth Amboy, New Jersey on Feburary 7th 1937. James lived in Perth Amboy, Rumson, Freehold and Colts Neck
James graduated from Rutgers in 1958 with a Bachelor's Degree in Civil engineering. He was the Municipal Engineer of Freehold Boro for over 20 years while running his company Abbington Associates. Jim left his mark on New Jersey with his various infrastructure projects. Just to name a few, Kozloski Rd extension, Redevelopment of Freehold Boro Main Street, Twin Rivers Community in East Windsor.
He was a sports enthusiast. "If you can kick it, throw it, pass it or shoot it, I'll watch it." he said. The Boston Red Sox were his favorite Baseball team, and He was happy to see them achieve 4 World Series Pennants in his lifetime. He sponsored the "Kovacs Big 5" over 40 Recreation League in Freehold Township where they won the championship multiple times. He loved to coach, and coached youth baseball, basketball and soccer. "Big Jim" was an avid sail boat racer and won the "A" division Bay Head Bowl and was the over-all winner in the Bay Head Yacht Club's annual ocean race. He also loved to play chess and would be challenged by his sons at every holiday party. In the mornings he would complete the New York Times Crossword Puzzle and it was very rare if he couldn't finish. Evening time he would read novels and usually complete several per week.
He is Predeceased by his wife Maria Aimee Kovacs, Mother Helen Kovacs and Father James J Kovacs. He is survived by 7 Stunning Children. His Sons; James P Kovacs, Jr., Glenn Kovacs, Wayne Kovacs and Brandon Jaimes Kovacs Sr. His Daughters; Jamie Routhier, Donna Golden, Lara Whitehead and daughter-in-law Kathryn Kovacs He was also blessed with 10 grandchildren. Lindsay Routhier, Christopher Golden, Brian Golden, Kara Metting, A.J. Whitehead, Destiny Kovacs, Daisy Kovacs, Aimee Ann Kovacs, Brandon Jaimes Kovacs Jr., and Ryan Jaimes Kovacs
Visitation will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Friday January 24th from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. Funeral services will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home on Saturday January 25th at 9:00am with services to follow at Monmouth Worship Center, 37 Vanderburg Rd, Marlboro Township, NJ at 10:00 A.M. The internment will be at the Old Tennent Cemetery, Manalapan Township. Directions to the funeral home are available at www.higginsmemorialhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020