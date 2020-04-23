|
|
James P. Telofsky
Brick - James "Jimmy" Telofsky, 86, of Brick Township passed away on April 20, 2020. Jimmy was predeceased by his wife Stephanie whom he loved with all his heart. Jimmy has two daughters, Susan Neves and husband John from Cooper City, Florida, and Maureen Fullaway and husband Gary from Pine Beach, New Jersey. He has seven grandchildren: John Jason Neves, Chris Neves and Raquel Neves from Cooper City, FL and Dustin Fullaway and wife Nicole, Hanna Fullaway, Evan Anthony Fullaway and Stephanie Fullaway from Brick, NJ. He was also a proud Pop Pop to his six great-grandchildren: Dylan, Landon, Bella, Logan, Connor, and Emma. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a memorial and a BIG celebration of his life will take place in the near future. The arrangements are entrusted to the Colonial Funeral Home on Route 88 in Brick Township.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020