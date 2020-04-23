Services
Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-9090
For more information about
James Telofsky
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for James Telofsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James P. Telofsky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James P. Telofsky Obituary
James P. Telofsky

Brick - James "Jimmy" Telofsky, 86, of Brick Township passed away on April 20, 2020. Jimmy was predeceased by his wife Stephanie whom he loved with all his heart. Jimmy has two daughters, Susan Neves and husband John from Cooper City, Florida, and Maureen Fullaway and husband Gary from Pine Beach, New Jersey. He has seven grandchildren: John Jason Neves, Chris Neves and Raquel Neves from Cooper City, FL and Dustin Fullaway and wife Nicole, Hanna Fullaway, Evan Anthony Fullaway and Stephanie Fullaway from Brick, NJ. He was also a proud Pop Pop to his six great-grandchildren: Dylan, Landon, Bella, Logan, Connor, and Emma. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a memorial and a BIG celebration of his life will take place in the near future. The arrangements are entrusted to the Colonial Funeral Home on Route 88 in Brick Township.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -