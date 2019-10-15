Services
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Huntington Beach, CA - James Patrick O'Keefe, 54, of Huntington Beach CA, passed away on September 13, 2019. James worked in the music royalty business for ASCAP, headquartered in Nashville TN.

He was a 1988 graduate of Boston University where he played defensive end on the Terriers football team. James was raised in Hauppauge, Long Island, NY. He graduated in 1984 from Saint Anthony's High School where he was a standout football and lacrosse player.

After college, James lived in San Diego CA, then Austin TX, before moving to Huntington Beach CA, 6 years ago.

James was a beloved son, bother, brother in law and uncle. He was predeceased by his parents, Robert William O'Keefe Sr. and Catherine Burns O'Keefe and his Uncle, Bill Burns of Stevensville MD. He is survived by his brother, Robert William O'Keefe and his wife Kelli of Wall Township, his sister, Kathleen Sager and her husband William Sager of Stuyvesant NY, and his nieces and nephews, Kerri O'Keefe, Daniel O'Keefe, Jack O'Keefe and Brandon Sager, Ryan Sager and Tara Sager. He will always be remembered as a big man with a great sense of humor and a big smile.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation on Saturday, October 19, from 2-5 PM at the Reilly Bonner Funeral Home, 801 D Street, Belmar NJ. A celebration of his life will take place following the visitation. Committal will take place privately at Saint Anne Mausoleum, Wall Township

For further information or to send condolences to the family please visit reillybonnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
