Services
Fiore Funeral Home Inc
882 Broadway
West Long Branch, NJ 07764
(732) 229-8855
Resources
More Obituaries for James Dunphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James R. Dunphy

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James R. Dunphy Obituary
James R. Dunphy

Long Branch - James Dunphy, 85 entered eternal life on Monday, February 4, 2019. He was born in Long Branch and was a lifelong resident there. Mr. Dunphy was a self-employed painting contractor for over 30 years and retired in 1990. He was also a communicant of Christ the King Parish at Star of the Sea Roman Catholic Church, in Long Branch and a veteran of the Korean War serving in the US Navy. He also enjoyed fishing, cooking his favorite recipes and daily conversations with his brothers. Mr. Dunphy was pre-deceased by his parents, Thomas and Marie Dunphy along with 8 brothers and sisters. He is survived by his brothers; Allan Dunphy of West Long Branch and Donald Dunphy of Middletown, a sister; Doris Dove of Cortez, Colo. and 16 nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at 10:30 am on Friday Feb. 22, at. St. Jerome's Roman Catholic Church, West Long Branch, NJ. followed by interment at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, West Long Branch, NJ In lieu of flowers donations may be made to woundedwarriorproject.org. For condolences, please visit fiorefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.