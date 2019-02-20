|
James R. Dunphy
Long Branch - James Dunphy, 85 entered eternal life on Monday, February 4, 2019. He was born in Long Branch and was a lifelong resident there. Mr. Dunphy was a self-employed painting contractor for over 30 years and retired in 1990. He was also a communicant of Christ the King Parish at Star of the Sea Roman Catholic Church, in Long Branch and a veteran of the Korean War serving in the US Navy. He also enjoyed fishing, cooking his favorite recipes and daily conversations with his brothers. Mr. Dunphy was pre-deceased by his parents, Thomas and Marie Dunphy along with 8 brothers and sisters. He is survived by his brothers; Allan Dunphy of West Long Branch and Donald Dunphy of Middletown, a sister; Doris Dove of Cortez, Colo. and 16 nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at 10:30 am on Friday Feb. 22, at. St. Jerome's Roman Catholic Church, West Long Branch, NJ. followed by interment at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, West Long Branch, NJ In lieu of flowers donations may be made to woundedwarriorproject.org. For condolences, please visit fiorefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 20, 2019