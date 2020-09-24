James R. Elsenbeck
Manahawkin - James R. Elsenbeck, 87, of Manahawkin, NJ passed away Monday, September 21, 2020.
Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Delores, his four loving children, Mike and his wife Debbie, Steve and his fiance Carol, Jim and his wife Michelle, and Lauren. He is also survived by his cherished grandchildren, Michael, Matthew ,Stephen, Kaitlin, Kevin, Jimmy, Dave, Megan, Bryan, Karalea, Amylyn, Juliette, Savannah, six Great Grandchildren and his youngest brother Dick of New Hartford, NY.
Jim worked at General Electric in Utica, NY, then King of Prussia, PA. After which he was a Controller at Waco Assoc.
Jim was a proud US veteran serving his country in the U.S. Air Force. He gave many years of service to the Surf City Fire Co., and years involved in many activities at St. Francis Parish located on Long Beach Island, NJ, including the Monday morning counting group where he enjoyed using his accounting skills. He was also a member of the Moose Organization. Jim and Delores wintered in Ft Myers, FL, where they enjoyed golf and community activities. In earlier years Jim was active in politics and was a delegate picked for the Democratic Convention for Robert Kennedy.
He enjoyed working leisurely on puzzles and enjoyed all sports, especially MLB. Dad loved crabbing and listening to Country music.
We were all blessed who graced us with his presence. Jim was a humble man of a quiet, kind demeanor. Dad was a loving Father who was always warm, a compassionate listener and always gave excellent advice. Delores will forever miss her loving high school sweetheart who cherished their daily lives together.
The time spent with his wife and family were his happiest times. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
A visitation will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 7:00PM-9:00PM at the Thos L. Shinn Funeral Home, 10 Hilliard Dr., Manahawkin, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00AM Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 4700 Long Beach Blvd, Brant Beach, NJ.
Entombment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Beachview Ave., Manahawkin, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's name may be sent to St Francis of Assisi Parish, 4900 Long Beach Blvd., Brant Beach, NJ 08008.
To leave online condolences and fond memories of Jim for the Elsenbeck family, please visit www.shinnfuneralhome.com