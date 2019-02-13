|
James R. Garner
Toms River - James R. Garner, 65, of Toms River, died suddenly on January 25, 2019. Born in Englewood and raised in Paterson, he also lived in Lauderdale by the Sea, Florida before moving to Toms River. Mr. Garner was in the restaurant business in Florida and was self-employed in construction here in New Jersey. James was an avid fisherman and an excellent cook. He was predeceased by his parents William and Marian and is survived by his two brothers; William and his wife Marti and Christopher and his wife Helen. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services are private with the family under the direction of Mastapeter Funeral Home, Bayville. www.mastapeterfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 13, 2019