Services
Mastapeter Funeral Homes, Inc.
270 Atlantic City Boulevard (Route #9)
Bayville, NJ 08721
732-269-3100
Resources
More Obituaries for James Garner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James R. Garner

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James R. Garner Obituary
James R. Garner

Toms River - James R. Garner, 65, of Toms River, died suddenly on January 25, 2019. Born in Englewood and raised in Paterson, he also lived in Lauderdale by the Sea, Florida before moving to Toms River. Mr. Garner was in the restaurant business in Florida and was self-employed in construction here in New Jersey. James was an avid fisherman and an excellent cook. He was predeceased by his parents William and Marian and is survived by his two brothers; William and his wife Marti and Christopher and his wife Helen. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services are private with the family under the direction of Mastapeter Funeral Home, Bayville. www.mastapeterfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.