James R. Musumeci
Beachwood - James R. Musumeci, 86, of Beachwood, died peacefully on November 8, 2019. Born in Philadelphia in 1933, he lived in Beachwood many years. He worked as an HVAC mechanic at the Philadelphia Navy Yard in 1964 and was transferred to the Naval Air Engineering Center at Lakehurst in 1975. Then in 1990 he was employed at Earle Naval Weapons Station in Colts Neck and retired in 1993. He proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean War in Germany as a linemen in the Signal Corp. James was active as a coach in Beachwood Soccer League in the 70's and very active at the Elks Lodge working as a cook for their "Cripple Children's" fund raising events. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 37 years, Elizabeth "Blake" Musumeci in 1994 and by his brothers' Anthony and Peter.
Surviving are; three children, James and his wife Carol, Kenneth and Sandra Musumeci; two grandchildren, Nicholas and his wife Amanda and Jennifer; and his sister Ann Russo.
A visitation will be offered on Wednesday, Nov. 13th at 9am in the Mastapeter Memorial Home, 270 Atlantic City Blvd., Bayville. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Barnabas Church, Bayville at 11am. Entombment will follow to St. Joseph cemetery, Toms River.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019