James Ralph, Jr.
Lakewood - James Ralph, Jr., 67, of Leisure Village East, Lakewood died May 4, 2019 at home. James was a bus driver for New York City Transit Authority for 25 years before retiring. Born in Bronx, NY, he resided in Eatontown before moving to Lakewood 10 years ago. James was predeceased by his sister Ruthie Cahill and nephew Edward W. Cahill. James is survived by his daughters Catherine Ralph of Burlington, Patricia Shaw of Cut and Shoot, TX, his brother, Dan Solazzo of Brick, and granddaughter Crystal King of Cut and Shoot, TX. Cremation private. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 26, 2019