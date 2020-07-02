James Rawstorn Clark Jr.



Forked River - James (Jim) Rawstorn Clark Jr, died in his Forked River home on 7/1/20. Jim was born in Philadelphia, PA on October 22, 1940, predeceased by his daughter & parents, survived by his wife, Diane, his 4 children, 11 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, his sister & her spouse, along with numerous nephews & nieces.



Jim enlisted in the United States Navy on 1/27/56 & served our country until he retired, ABE Chief Petty Officer in 1984. He also worked at Nestles in Freehold NJ for 20 years.



He was a lifetime Philadelphia Phillies, Eagles & Flyers fan. Jim was an avid Golfer, Hunter & Fisherman. He also played competitive Volleyball & Softball for many years.



There will be a viewing on 7/5/20 from 2pm to 5pm at Carmona Bolen Funeral Home, 412 Main St., Toms River NJ 08753.



In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to Rebecca's Rescues, 457 Hazel Avenue, Brick, NJ 08723









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store