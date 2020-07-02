1/1
James Rawstorn Clark Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Rawstorn Clark Jr.

Forked River - James (Jim) Rawstorn Clark Jr, died in his Forked River home on 7/1/20. Jim was born in Philadelphia, PA on October 22, 1940, predeceased by his daughter & parents, survived by his wife, Diane, his 4 children, 11 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, his sister & her spouse, along with numerous nephews & nieces.

Jim enlisted in the United States Navy on 1/27/56 & served our country until he retired, ABE Chief Petty Officer in 1984. He also worked at Nestles in Freehold NJ for 20 years.

He was a lifetime Philadelphia Phillies, Eagles & Flyers fan. Jim was an avid Golfer, Hunter & Fisherman. He also played competitive Volleyball & Softball for many years.

There will be a viewing on 7/5/20 from 2pm to 5pm at Carmona Bolen Funeral Home, 412 Main St., Toms River NJ 08753.

In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to Rebecca's Rescues, 457 Hazel Avenue, Brick, NJ 08723




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
412 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-1922
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved