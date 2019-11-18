|
|
James Ricotta
James Ricotta, 82, of Toms River, went to be with the Lord while in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, November 17, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, John and Rose Ricotta. Born in Newark, NJ, James spent his youth in Newark and Livingston, graduating from Grover Cleveland HS, Caldwell, NJ. James relocated with his family to Seaside Heights in the 1950's. In his early years he was a member of the U.S. Army Reserve, and a volunteer fire-fighter in Seaside Heights and Bayville.
James ran the family's successful construction business as President of Pacific Building Co / Ricotta & Ricotta, Inc. He was recognized for his 50 years of service with the United Brotherhood of Carpenters Locals 1489 and 255. James was a talented carpenter and project manager, and took pride in the many projects that his company was entrusted to complete. Most notably, James restored the Old Stone Store in Manahawkin, constructed various Roman Catholic Churches, numerous banks, schools and government projects throughout the state. The quality of his construction projects are an enduring legacy of his craftsmanship. He was a practical thinker and a self made man who had extraordinary ability, determination and problem solving skills.
Blessed to have spent the last 58 years married to the love of his life, Janice, together they raised their family at their homestead in Bayville. James' greatest joy was spending time with his beloved family.
Surviving are his devoted wife, Janice, his loving children and their spouses, Laura and Jody Bailey of Pine Beach, Drs. Charlotte and Scott Thompson of Columbia, South Carolina, James Jr and Gretchen Ricotta of Toms River and Karen and Robert Dalton of Pine Beach; his grandchildren, Christopher, Matthew, Shaun, Francesca, James Reed, Stephen, Hannah and Robert; his sister Phyllis LaStella and brother John Ricotta.
Visitation will be from 9:00 am until the funeral service at 11:30 am on Saturday, November 23 at Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street, Toms River. Committal will take place at Bayview Cemetery, Bayville. Family and friends are invited to visit www.andersonandcampbell.com to leave tributes to his family.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019