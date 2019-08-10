|
|
James Rizzolo
Toms River - James Rizzolo, age 72, of Toms River, died, Wed. Aug. 7th at home.
James is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Diana Rizzolo; daughters, Jaime Cozine and her husband, Joseph and Jenny McCann and her husband, Michael and 5 grandchildren, Julia and Joey Cozine and Tierney, Kellyn and Owen McCann. He is also survived by his sisters, Patricia Little and Josephine Tirone and brother, Carmen Rizzolo.
Visitation will be Sunday, Aug. 11th from 1-3pm & 5-7pm at Carmona Bolen Home for Funerals, 412 Main St., Toms River. A funeral liturgy will held Monday, Aug. 12th, 9:30am at St. Justin's Church, Toms River. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the . Condolences can be sent to www.carmonabolenfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 10, 2019