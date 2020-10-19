1/
James Russell Slocum
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Russell Slocum

Bishopville, MD - James Russell Slocum, Jr. passed away September 24, 2020 in Bishopville, Maryland. He was born August 20, 1949 to James and Eleanor Slocum in Neptune, New Jersey. Jimmy was raised in Neptune City, moved to Wall Township in 1966 and graduated from Wall High School. He was awarded the honor of Eagle Scout. He attended Newark State College before moving to Miami, Florida to open retail stores. In 1980, Jimmy moved to Ocean City, Maryland to manage the Pottery Place. He later worked for 20 years in the food and beverage industry.

Jimmy was predeceased by his parents James and Eleanor. He is survived by his partner of 43 years Fred Belowsky, brother Steve and wife Michelle, sisters and brothers-in-law Susan and Robert Flood, Barbara and Glen Radovich, Kathleen and Peter Hockenbury, nephews Robert and his wife Rebecca Flood, Steven Slocum, and niece Jessica (Slocum) and husband Raul Fregozo.

Jimmy will be remembered for his kindness to animals, his love of nature's beauty and his artistic talent.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 19 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved