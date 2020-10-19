James Russell Slocum



Bishopville, MD - James Russell Slocum, Jr. passed away September 24, 2020 in Bishopville, Maryland. He was born August 20, 1949 to James and Eleanor Slocum in Neptune, New Jersey. Jimmy was raised in Neptune City, moved to Wall Township in 1966 and graduated from Wall High School. He was awarded the honor of Eagle Scout. He attended Newark State College before moving to Miami, Florida to open retail stores. In 1980, Jimmy moved to Ocean City, Maryland to manage the Pottery Place. He later worked for 20 years in the food and beverage industry.



Jimmy was predeceased by his parents James and Eleanor. He is survived by his partner of 43 years Fred Belowsky, brother Steve and wife Michelle, sisters and brothers-in-law Susan and Robert Flood, Barbara and Glen Radovich, Kathleen and Peter Hockenbury, nephews Robert and his wife Rebecca Flood, Steven Slocum, and niece Jessica (Slocum) and husband Raul Fregozo.



Jimmy will be remembered for his kindness to animals, his love of nature's beauty and his artistic talent.









