Van Hise and Callagan Funeral Home - Point Pleasant Beach
812 Arnold Avenue
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742
(732) 892-0100
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter's R.C. Church
Pt. Pleasant Beach, NJ
View Map
Pt. Pleasant Beach - James Dougherty, 58 of Pt. Pleasant Beach died Saturday July 13, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick. He was born in Point Pleasant and was a lifelong resident.

James was a communicant of St. Peter's R.C. Church Pt. Pleasant Beach and the Knights of Columbus Council # 7926.

He was predeceased by his parents Stephen and Jane Dougherty and his sister Margaret Dougherty.

Surviving are his sister and brother-in-law Penny and Brian McCabe; his three nieces Meredith, Bridgit, and Allison McCabe and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation will be Tuesday July 16, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the Van Hise & Callagan Funeral Home, 812 Arnold Ave., Pt. Pleasant Beach, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Peter's R.C. Church, Pt. Pleasant Beach. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be sent to Ocean Housing Alliance, 605 Bay Ave., Pt. Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742.Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vanhisecallagan.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 15, 2019
