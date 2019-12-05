|
James S. Gardner
Red Bank - James S. Gardner, 86, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones at The Atrium on the Navesink, on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. He is now with the love of his life Hallie, lovingly referred to as "Magnolia".
James was born in Flushing, New York. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy, and became a fighter pilot. He flew off the USS Intrepid aircraft carrier, where he has a "Seat of Honor". During his naval career he became "Top Gun" in his squadron. He received the Noel Davis Trophy; it was the highest honor that may be earned by a Naval Air Reserve Squadron in peacetime. Following his service in the navy he enjoyed a fulfilling career as a pilot for United Airlines until his retirement.
James and Hallie resided in Colts Neck for fifty years where they raised their family. They were long time parishioners of St. Mary's Church in Colts Neck. James also enjoyed tennis, golf and was an avid Yankee fan.
He was a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was predeceased by his loving wife Hallie. He is survived by his daughters Hallie Gardner of Charlotte, NC, Kelly Lutz of Hamilton, NJ, Carrie and her husband Michael Coan of Wall, NJ, his son James and his wife Cristi of Scottsdale, AZ, and by his nine loving grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Sunday Dec. 8th, from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel, New Jersey. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Monday, Dec. 9th at 10:00 AM at St. Mary's Church, 1 Phalanx Road, Colts Neck, NJ. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to: Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund, Attn: Contributions, One Intrepid Square, W 46th Street & 12th Avenue, New York, NY 10036, www.fallenheroesfund.org/donate.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019