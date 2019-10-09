|
|
James S. Mauro
Morganville - James S. Mauro, age 88, passed away Wednesday October 9, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born and raised in Matawan. James was an Army Veteran serving his country during the Korean War. He was a Electrician for Local Union 400 IBEW in Asbury Park working for Monmouth Electric. He loved his family, gardening and golf.
James is pre deceased by his parents, James and Alice Mauro, son-in-law Vincent Papalia, and sister-in-law Joan Mauro. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Louise, brothers Samuel and Donald (wife Lillian), caring children, Alice Papalia of Lanoka Harbor, Larry Mauro and his wife Darlene of Freehold. He also leaves his cherished grandchildren; Frank and his wife Erin Papalia and James Papalia, Rita Galbreath and her husband Kirk, Gina and Jamie Mauro, and his adored great grandchildren, James, Ava, and Emily Papalia, Emma and Noah Galbreath.
Relatives and friends are invited Friday, October 11, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 PM and Saturday 9 AM at Day Funeral Home, 361 Maple Pl., Keyport NJ, 07735. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Saturday, 10 AM at St. Clements RC Church, Matawan. Burial will follow at St. Josephs Cemetery, Keyport. In lieu of flowers please make donations to stjude.org or cinj.org. For directions or to leave a online condolence please visit :
www.dayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019