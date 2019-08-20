|
|
James Shawn Hart
formerly Pt. Pleasant - James Shawn Hart (Jimmy), age 63, formerly of Pt. Pleasant NJ passed away peacefully at his Philadelphia home on August 14, 2019. He was born in Bayonne NJ to the late Cecilia M. and Michael J. Hart and raised in Pt. Pleasant since 1959.
Jimmy is a 1974 graduate of Pt. Pleasant Borough High School where he loved sports especially running cross country and competitions at Holmdel Park. He enjoyed the privilege of being mentored and educated in the restaurant industry by the incredible Jack Baker at Jack Baker's Lobster Shanty & Wharfside. For many years, he worked for the late and iconic Mr. Baker as a kitchen manager, line-chef, and opening team manager. His commitment to excellence and the customer experience allowed Jimmy to master every station of food production at Chef's International Inc. units across the Jersey Shore, Florida and many locations in-between.
In later years, he supported the launch of a few family businesses including Hart's Idle Hour, worked for NJ Department of Corrections (NJDOC), and as a Casino Security Officer in Atlantic City. Jimmy also appreciated and enjoyed a renewed connection-to-community working catering assignments for Lenny's Colonial Ranch Market. More recently, he served as an aide in Resident Services for the Salvation Army in Philadelphia.
Surviving are his cherished daughters Jillian and Kelly and former wife Cheryl Thomas-Hart of Galloway Township. One of eight children, Jimmy is survived by his brothers, sisters and in-laws including Michael (Kim) Hart, Colleen (Andy) Rocafort, his "Irish Twin" Sean (Anne) Hart, Tish (Harry) Ferguson, Kathy Hart; Maggie (Paul) Hart-Zuhowski and Brendan (Jen Smith) Hart.
"Uncle Jimbo" leaves behind many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly and who will miss him, his big smile and contagious laugh forever. Jimmy was blessed with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who touched his life in so many positive ways. The family is humbled and grateful that some of our most joyous memories of Ceil and Mickey Hart's second-born son include all of you.
A "Celebration of Life" Memorial Mass will be held Friday, September 6, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Peter's Church, 406 Forman Avenue in Pt. Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, feel free to donate to the Salvation Army www.salvationarmy.com, www.americanheart.org or any .
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 20, 2019