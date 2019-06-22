|
James Spinelli
Marlboro - James "Jim" Spinelli, 72, of Marlboro, passed away on Saturday, June 15th, 2019, at CentraState Medical Center after a series of escalating health issues over the past year.
Jim was born in Boston, MA, to James (born Vincenzo) and Maria (Scodalupo) Spinelli and raised in the city's Dorchester neighborhood. The youngest of eight children, he grew up in a loving home and forever prioritized family above all else, an impulse strengthened by the loss of his father at age 10.
As a teenager in the early '60s, he developed a lifelong love for rock and roll and sports cars. After graduating Hyde Park High School in 1965, he worked various jobs. He met Claire Grauer while working together for stamp dealer H.E. Harris; he exuberantly chatted her up about his Pontiac GTO. They were married in 1970.
In 1971, Jim was hired by Stride Rite, a children's shoe company, as the first employee in its new retail division. The '70s were marked by the arrival of two children (Gina in 1972 and Mark in 1974) as well as frequent moves between Massachusetts and New Jersey as Stride Rite rapidly expanded.
When they moved to Marlboro in 1980, it was thankfully for good. They built a home and raised their three children there. (Anthony arrived in 1985.) Jim soon shunned the Red Sox for his beloved New York Mets, but he took even greater joy in supporting the kids' athletic endeavors, especially Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens football. He loved family dinners, especially eggplant parmesan, as well as summer vacation in Lake George, NY, Christmas at home and New Year's Eve with his family in Boston.
In 2009, with a growing stable of grandchildren and tiring of the frequent travel the job demanded, Jim decided to retire from Stride Rite as Regional Vice President. He served the company for 38 years. He is fondly remembered by his coworkers and employees for being devoted not only to the business but to the people there, bringing smiles with his sense of humor and his love of people.
Beyond spending time with his grandchildren (to whom he was "Grampy"), in retirement Jim enjoyed driving his Camaro and traveling with Claire. They visited Europe in 2012, where he connected with relatives in Albanella, Italy, the birthplace of his parents. And every year they would drive to Port St Lucie, FL, to see the Mets' spring training.
He was proud to see his children grow into happy adults, loving spouses and joyful parents. They're proud to have had such a wonderful man as a father and hope that he's satisfied that "everything's under control".
In addition to Claire Spinelli, his devoted wife of almost 50 years, Jim is survived by their children: Gina Martucci, her husband Kyle and their children, Tommy, CJ and Alyssa; Mark Spinelli, his wife Jessica and their daughter Samantha; and Anthony Spinelli and his wife Yvette; as well as Jim's sister, Virginia Costello; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
A memorial mass will be celebrated at the Old Saint Gabriel's Church at 10:30am on Saturday, June 29th, followed by the internment of his ashes at the chapel mausoleum. 549 Newman Springs Rd, Marlboro, NJ 07746
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (themmrf.org).
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 22, 2019