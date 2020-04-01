Services
Matawan - James Springer Jr, 61 passed away on Tuesday March 31 at home. He was a lifelong resident of Matawan. He is predeceased by his parents James and Patricia Springer and brother Joseph. He is survived by his sisters & brother in law Kathy Feldner, Connie & Frank Delnero, and Patricia Gallo. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews, Shannon Papp, Arthur & Dan Feldner, Dana & Laura Gallo, William & James Delnero and his Uncle Bobbie Springer. Donations can be made to ASPCA in Eatontown, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
