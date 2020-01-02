|
James T. Fugill
Waretown - James T. Fugill, 83, of Waretown, NJ, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the South Ocean County Medical Center in Stafford Township, NJ.
James was born on January 17, 1936 to James and Eleanor Fugill in Trenton, NJ. James worked for General Motors in Ewing Township for over 35 years, retiring as the Senior Payroll Advisor in 1992. On June 7, 1958, he married Judith L. Benson . James lived in Hamilton Square for many years before moving to Waretown, 24 years ago.
James was a former communicant of Our Lady Of Sorrows Church in Hamilton, NJ. He was currently a communicant of St. Pius The Tenth Church in Forked River, NJ. James was a life-long active member, and Past Exulted Ruler, of the Hamilton Elks Lodge #2262, and also a member of the Lacey Elks Lodge #2518. He loved bowling, boating, and playing golf in his spare time.
He was preceded in death by wife, Judith Benson Fugill in 1997; his father, James T Abraham Fugill, and his mother, Eleanor Kent Fugill.
James is survived by his son, Kenneth Fugill, and his wife Joan, of Arlington, TX; his sister, Kathleen Miller; his grandson, Kenneth; two granddaughters, Amber Marie, and Christina; and his great grandson, Cameron.
Visitation will be held Friday, January 3, 2020, from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM, & 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM at Murphy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1863 Hamilton Ave., Hamilton, NJ.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, 11:00 AM, at the Murphy Funeral Home & Creamtion Service, 1863 Hamilton Ave., Hamilton, NJ.
Burial will follow in Our Lady Of Lordes Cemetery, 400 Woolsey St., Trenton, NJ.
Memorials are suggested to the Lacey Elks Lodge # 2518, (Special Needs Children), or the (Veterans Committee). Online condolences can be given at www.murphyfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020