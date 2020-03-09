Services
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 255-6363
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
James T. Gallagher Obituary
James T. Gallagher

Bushkill, PA - James Thomas Gallagher, 74 of Bushkill, PA (formerly of Toms River, NJ) passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 with his family by his side. Born in Elizabeth, NJ, James graduated from Wall Township High School in Wall Township, NJ in 1964.

James worked as a Chemical Processing Engineer at Bayway Oil Refinery in Linden, NJ for 42 years. He also served in Navy Air at Lakehurst Navel base, NJ for 6 years.

His is survived by his wife, Nancy Jean "Osborn" Gallagher after 52 years of marriage, his daughters Kelly Ann Gallagher of Tampa, Florida, Jill Gallagher Flihan and her husband Andrew Flihan of Silverton, and also his 4 legged daughter Lulu, sister Mary Gallagher Sharpe and her husband Ben of Silver Springs Maryland, his grand pups Pork Chop and Doobie, his brother in laws Clinton Osborn Jr. of Pemberton, NJ and Glenn Osborn and his wife Brenda Osborn of Howell, NJ and his beloved nieces and nephews, Mary Ann Sharpe of Arlington Virginia, Brian Osborn and Ashley Osborn of Howell, NJ, Brett Osborn and Haley Osborn of Pennsylvania.

Visiting will be Friday from 2:00pm - 4:00pm and 7:00pm to 9:00pm at the Silverton Memorial Funeral Home, 2482 Church Rd., Toms River. Funeral services will be Saturday 11:00am at the funeral home arrive at 10:30am. Burial will follow at Ocean County Memorial Park. www.silvertonmemorial.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020
