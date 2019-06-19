Resources
Toms River - James T. Paul, of Toms River, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, after a yearlong battle with cancer on June 15, 2019. Survived by his wife, Bernadette Paul; his children, Kerry Appleton (Randall), Thomas Paul, Erin Turner (Jeffrey), Caitlin Paul (William Zwart); his grandchildren Ava, Rory, Stella, Clayton, Mayzie, Jack and Landon. There will be a private memorial. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Disable Veterans at www.dav.org or the Firefighters Support Foundation at www.ffsupport.org. Also, please visit the obituary section at www.oceancountycremationservice.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 19, 2019
