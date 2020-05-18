James T. Plastine
Clayton, DE - HMCS James T. Plastine/DV, 65, of Clayton, DE, passed away at his home on Thursday, May 14, 2020.
He was born in Cleveland, OH on November 4, 1954, the son of the late James and Nancy Plastine.
Jim earned a degree in Nursing, and served 27 years in the U. S. Navy. He retired as a Deep Sea Med Tech. He also worked as a Nurse, and retired as a NJ State Investigator. He lived many years in New Jersey and retired to Delaware.
Jim was an accomplished Gunfighter in S.A.S.S. He made friends wherever he went.
He is survived by his wife, Arlene Plastine, of Clayton DE; his children, James E. Plastine and Kristen M. Plastine; his siblings, Margaret, Robert, and Sarah. a sister-in-law Doreen; and too many friends to count.
A memorial service for all family and friends will be announced once it is safe to do so.
Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Wounded Warrior Project (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/).
To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.matthewsbryson.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 18 to May 20, 2020.