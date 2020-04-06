Services
Waretown - James Charles Thompson, age 79, of Waretown passed away on April 4th, 2020 at Barnegat Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Born in Barnegat, he was most recently of Waretown. James had served in the US Army from 1961-1962. He was employed in the NJ Casino Industry and worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator. James was also Amateur (Ham) Radio Enthusiast with contacts across the globe.

Mr. Thompson was predeceased by his wife of 35 years Sandra in 2007, and his parents Marion Morris and Leonard Thompson.

Burial was private at Ocean County Memorial Park, Waretown under the direction of Bugbee-Riggs Funeral Home, Barnegat.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
