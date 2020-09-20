James Tolerico



Brick - James Dominick Tolerico, age 95, passed away peacefully on September 15, 2020 at Crest Pointe Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center. Born and raised in Carbondale, PA, James resided in Brick, NJ for the last 48 years. Prior to his retirement, he worked as a Surveillance Supervisor at the Tropicana Casino in Atlantic City, NJ. He received commendation for his surveillance work in 1986. Post retirement, he worked as a Security Officer at Monmouth Park Racetrack. James served proudly in the United States Army and was awarded Medals of Honor for his service during WWII. He was also the author of The Devil's Eyebrow, The Mule Yard, and Fill Your Pockets in Atlantic City. He is predeceased by his first wife, Evelyn (nee Dorfman) DiLuzio and his second wife, Rita (nee Clifton) Force Tolerico. Surviving are his son, Jan Taler and wife, Kathleen of Point Pleasant, NJ; daughters, Fern Helms and husband Ron of San Diego, CA and Susan Sposato and husband Carl of Yardly, PA; brothers, Louis Tolerico of Baltimore, MD and Phillip Tolerico of Hollywood, FL; 5 cherished grandchildren, Hiver, Nathan, Danae, Jennifer and Kyle; and 4 great grandchildren, Hadley, Grant, Anderson and Gwendolyn. He will be missed dearly by all. Visitation will take place at O'Brien Funeral Home in Brick, NJ on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A graveside service will follow at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ at 12:30 p.m. at the outdoor shelter. Due to Covid 19 restrictions face masks must be worn and social distancing is mandatory.









