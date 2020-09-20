1/1
James Tolerico
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Tolerico

Brick - James Dominick Tolerico, age 95, passed away peacefully on September 15, 2020 at Crest Pointe Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center. Born and raised in Carbondale, PA, James resided in Brick, NJ for the last 48 years. Prior to his retirement, he worked as a Surveillance Supervisor at the Tropicana Casino in Atlantic City, NJ. He received commendation for his surveillance work in 1986. Post retirement, he worked as a Security Officer at Monmouth Park Racetrack. James served proudly in the United States Army and was awarded Medals of Honor for his service during WWII. He was also the author of The Devil's Eyebrow, The Mule Yard, and Fill Your Pockets in Atlantic City. He is predeceased by his first wife, Evelyn (nee Dorfman) DiLuzio and his second wife, Rita (nee Clifton) Force Tolerico. Surviving are his son, Jan Taler and wife, Kathleen of Point Pleasant, NJ; daughters, Fern Helms and husband Ron of San Diego, CA and Susan Sposato and husband Carl of Yardly, PA; brothers, Louis Tolerico of Baltimore, MD and Phillip Tolerico of Hollywood, FL; 5 cherished grandchildren, Hiver, Nathan, Danae, Jennifer and Kyle; and 4 great grandchildren, Hadley, Grant, Anderson and Gwendolyn. He will be missed dearly by all. Visitation will take place at O'Brien Funeral Home in Brick, NJ on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A graveside service will follow at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ at 12:30 p.m. at the outdoor shelter. Due to Covid 19 restrictions face masks must be worn and social distancing is mandatory.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
O'Brien Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
23
Graveside service
12:30 PM
Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home
505 Burnt Tavern Road
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-8600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Brien Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved