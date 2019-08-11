Services
Woolley - Boglioli Funeral Home
10 Morrell St
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 229-0122
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Carmel Cemetery
West Long Branch, NJ
James V. Alfano

James V. Alfano

Tamarac, FL - James V. Alfano, 100, passed away peacefully with his daughter Carol at his side on July 18, 2019. Jimmy was born in Sicily, Italy and grew up in Trenton. He and his wife, Anna, raised their family in Long Branch.

Jimmy served his country honorably during WWII as a Radio Operator fighting in the Battle of the Bulge.

Jimmy was a salesman that could "sell snow to Eskimos." He was also a musician, "The Jim Alfano Trio" who played at local nightclubs in Monmouth & Ocean Counties in New Jersey, including The Molly Pitch Inn and Kings Grant Inn.

Jimmy enjoyed cooking, cleaning and playing his accordion 2-3 hours every night. A loving son, husband, and father, Jimmy will be missed by all.

He was predeceased by his parents Girolamo & Giavannia; his wife of 53 years Anna; and his brothers Al, Fayetteville, NC & Sam, Trenton.

Jimmy is survived by his son Stephen, Neptune City, his daughter & son-in-law Jeannie & John Moretto, Bradley Beach and daughter Carol, and Cheryl Gasper.

Graveside service with Military Honors, Friday, August 23rd 10:00 am at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, West Long Branch. To honor Jimmy's love of music, donations in his memory may be made to Mr. Holland's Opus Foundation, 4370 Tujunga Avenue, Suite 330, Studio City, CA 91604; www.mhopus.org. Your donation will help disadvantage students to purchase instruments to pursue their interest in music. For messages of condolence, please visit Jimmy's page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 11, 2019
