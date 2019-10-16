Services
Barnegat Funeral Home
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
(609) 660-8282
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Barnegat Funeral Home
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
Service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
8:45 PM
Barnegat Funeral Home
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
James Valenti


1932 - 2019
James Valenti Obituary
James Valenti

Barnegat - James Michael Valenti, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the age of 87 in Barnegat, NJ. James was born on January 20, 1932, in Garfield, NJ to Henry and Dora Valenti, and is a US Air Force Veteran of the Korean War.

He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Mary; five children and their spouses, Yvonne and Gary Lindemann, Dan and Kim Valenti, Mickey and Grace Valenti, Jim and Laura Valenti, Lisa and Drew Preston; grandchildren, Matthew, Andrew, Derek, Alex, Kyle, Alexandra, Magdalena, Travis, Jacqueline, Sophia, and Sydney.

Viewing Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 7 to 9 PM with a Blessing 8:45 PM at Barnegat Funeral Home, 841 W. Bay Ave., Barnegat, NJ. Interment private. (www.BarnegatFH.com)
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
