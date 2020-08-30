James (Jimmie, Jim) Vezina
Beachwood - James (Jimmie, Jim) Vezina, 66 passed away peacefully on August 26, 2020 after courageously fighting a lifelong battle with diabetes. He refused to give into his disease or have it define him and was determined to live a life without limits and oh boy did he.
Born in Toms River, NJ, Jim grew up in Island Heights graduating from Central Regional High School in 1972. He raised his family in South Toms River and moved to Beachwood in 1997.
