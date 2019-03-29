|
James Vincent Giacone
Shark River Hills, Neptune - James Vincent Giacone "Jimmy", 17 of Shark River Hills, Neptune passed away unexpectedly Monday March 25, 2019 at his home. Born in Neptune, James had resided in Shark River Hills his entire life. He was a student at Search Day Program of Ocean Township where he was affectionately known as "the Mayor."
Although Jimmy was a young man of few words, his smile and enthusiasm charmed everyone he met which helped immensely in his quest to be right in the middle of anything he found interesting. From "conducting" orchestra performances to running into the street to join a parade, nothing could stop Jimmy from joining in. He fiercely loved so many things-his favorite Elmo, Barney, and Blues Clues DVD's on constant repeat, episodes of Whammy, Press Your Luck and Family Feud forever playing on his iPad but he loved music most of all. From Andre Rieu to the Mummers Parades, for Jimmy it was the louder the better. One of the highlights of his life was attending Andre Rieu's concert in September in Philadelphia.
He was predeceased by his paternal grandfather Salvatore Giacone Sr., and his maternal grandmother Yvonne McLaren.
Surviving are his devoted parents, Salvatore and Laurie (McLaren) Giacone, his beloved twin brother Anthony S. Giacone, at home, his maternal grandmother Frances Aldarelli Giacone, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and his Search Day family as well as countless friends in the community. He was loved by all who met him and touched everyone's heart. He truly was a special boy and is conducting his orchestra in heaven. Mommy, Daddy, and Anthony love you so much, our little Love bug.
Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation on Sunday from 1:00pm to 5:00pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Elizabeth's Church, 424 Lincoln Ave., Avon by the Sea, NJ 07717.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Search Day Program, 73 Wickapecko Dr # B, Ocean Township, NJ 07712. Envelopes will be provided at the funeral home on Sunday.
