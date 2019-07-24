|
James Vincent Sileno, Jr.
Shrewsbury - James Vincent Sileno, Jr., 93, of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, July 22, 2019.
He was born in Jersey City on January 25, 1926, to the late James Sr. and Frances (nee: Muro) Sileno.
James proudly served in the US Army during WWII in the Pacific Theater. He was a Drafting Engineer for Westinghouse Electric for 42 years before retiring to Monmouth and Ocean Counties. He was a member of the Holy Name Society in Jersey City. James was an avid reader, history buff, golfer and fan of Notre Dames' "Fighting Irish".
He is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Antoinette, his loving daughters Cheryl Sileno of Ocean Township, and Michele DeSomma and son-in-law Joseph of Clifton, his grandsons Joseph DeSomma and wife Christine of Clifton, and Anthony DeSomma and wife Kara of Jersey City. Also, surviving are his brother George (Kay), his sister Virginia (Vincent) Gulotta and his sister-in-law Marie (Larry) Goglia. James will be forever remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends.
A life Celebration will be from 4:00 - 8:00 pm Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the John E. Day Funeral Home 85 Riverside Ave. Red Bank, NJ 07701. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 am Friday, July 26th at St. James R.C. Church. 94 Broad St. Red Bank, NJ with Entombment immediately following at St. Joseph's Cemetery, 56-80 Cedar Grove Rd. Toms River, NJ 08753.
Please visit James's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 24, 2019