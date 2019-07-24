Services
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0332
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. James R.C. Church
94 Broad St.
Red Bank, NJ
View Map
Entombment
Following Services
St. Joseph's Cemetery
56-80 Cedar Grove Rd.
Toms River, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Sileno
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Vincent Sileno Jr.


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Vincent Sileno Jr. Obituary
James Vincent Sileno, Jr.

Shrewsbury - James Vincent Sileno, Jr., 93, of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, July 22, 2019.

He was born in Jersey City on January 25, 1926, to the late James Sr. and Frances (nee: Muro) Sileno.

James proudly served in the US Army during WWII in the Pacific Theater. He was a Drafting Engineer for Westinghouse Electric for 42 years before retiring to Monmouth and Ocean Counties. He was a member of the Holy Name Society in Jersey City. James was an avid reader, history buff, golfer and fan of Notre Dames' "Fighting Irish".

He is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Antoinette, his loving daughters Cheryl Sileno of Ocean Township, and Michele DeSomma and son-in-law Joseph of Clifton, his grandsons Joseph DeSomma and wife Christine of Clifton, and Anthony DeSomma and wife Kara of Jersey City. Also, surviving are his brother George (Kay), his sister Virginia (Vincent) Gulotta and his sister-in-law Marie (Larry) Goglia. James will be forever remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends.

A life Celebration will be from 4:00 - 8:00 pm Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the John E. Day Funeral Home 85 Riverside Ave. Red Bank, NJ 07701. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 am Friday, July 26th at St. James R.C. Church. 94 Broad St. Red Bank, NJ with Entombment immediately following at St. Joseph's Cemetery, 56-80 Cedar Grove Rd. Toms River, NJ 08753.

Please visit James's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now