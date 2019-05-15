|
|
James W. Davis
Keansburg - James W. Davis- 95 of Keansburg NJ joined his beloved wife Ethel and two children Valerie and Blair on Sunday April 7th.
Jim was born and raised in Keansburg and was a graduate of Middletown High School Class of 1941. Jim worked as the Executive Director of the Keansburg Municipal Utilities Authority for 10 plus years. In addition he was the Licensed Superintendent of all Water/Sewer facilities for various neighboring towns along with the Licensed Sub-Code Official for over 25 years.
Many would describe Jim as a master craftsman he enjoyed woodworking, stained glass and machine work. You name it, he built it! Above all, there was Jim's unparalleled love for building and racing hydroplane boats. Between racing and owning boats Jim spent over 75 years on the American Power Boat Association's race scene.
Jim is survived by his granddaughter Samantha, two nephews Rod and Greg Davis and furry companion Izzy.
Memorial services will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Keansburg on May 17th at 11am.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 15, 2019