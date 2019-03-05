|
James "Red" W. Hajeski Sr.
Toms River - James "Red" Hajeski Sr., 78 years old of Toms River passed away March 3, 2019 at Community Medical Center, Toms River. Born in Elizabeth, NJ, Red was an ironworker for Local 48 in Elizabeth.
He served in the United States Army and was a member of the American Legion Post 348 and Brick Elks 2151. He is survived by his wife Maryann Lemanski, his sons James Jr. and Brian and his daughter Danyell Hajeski. Also surviving are his sister Ina King and his 5 cherished grandchildren.
Visiting will be Thursday 2:00pm to 6:00pm at the Silverton Memorial Funeral Home 2482 Church Rd., Toms River. Funeral services will be Thursday 5:30pm at the funeral home. Cremation will be Private. In lieu of flowers, as "red" was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed hearing about children, especially his grandkids, nieces and nephews involved in all types of sports, please make a donation to Brick Police Athletic League at 60 Drum Point Rd., Brick, NJ 08723 United States in Honor of James "Red" Hajeski. www.silvertonmemorial.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 5, 2019