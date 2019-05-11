Services
Barnegat Funeral Home
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
(609) 660-8282
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Barnegat Funeral Home
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Barnegat Funeral Home
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
View Map
Interment
Saturday, May 18, 2019
Barnegat Memorial Cemetery
Waretown - James W. Hipple, 81, of Waretown, NJ passed on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Born in Trenton, NJ, he resided in Waretown for many years.

Jim was a member of Lacey Elks No. 2518 for 25 years. After retiring from Merco-Savory in Lakewood, NJ, he set out to enjoy life by checking off his Bucket List. He flew his own plane, drove a limousine as well as a tractor trailer and loved being on the bay in his fishing boat. What brought the most joy to Jim's life were his faithful companions, Kosmo and Boo. His Labs meant the world to him.

Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Jim's life on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at the Barnegat Funeral Home, 841 W. Bay Ave., Barnegat, NJ. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Barnegat Memorial Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Waretown United Methodist Church, 27 Bryant Rd., Waretown, NJ 08758. (www.BarnegatFH.com)
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 11, 2019
