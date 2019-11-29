|
James W. Kelly
Belford - James W. Kelly, 86, of Belford, NJ, passed away peacefully at Villa Marie Claire on November 25, 2019. He was born in Belleville, NJ to the late Miles and Catherine Kelly. James served in the US Navy during the Korean War and then he worked as an Armored Guard for Brinks Company, where he retired after 40 years of service. He loved to be outdoors, gardening, doing yard work, swimming, or going to the beach. He was affectionately known as the "Mayor" of his neighborhood. He enjoyed walking through the neighborhood chatting with people and maybe stopping in for some coffee. He loved his coffee and would sit and read the newspaper cover to cover daily. When his sons were younger he would coach their sports teams. He enjoyed music and his television shows. James' greatest love was being with his family and friends. He would travel with his wife and other couples on cruises and trips.
Surviving are his two sons, Robert Kelly and Don Kelly; his daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl and Robert Cunningham and their daughter, Victoria; his two sisters-in-law, Janis and her husband Joe Sharkey, Eleanor Cantin; and his brother-in-law, Donald Hartman and his wife Maryann; his niece and nephews and their families; Dale and Jed Restuccia and their children, Dagan, Axel and Roxanne; Mike and his wife Bec Sharkey; Fred and Tina Bertha and their son Trevor; Greg Bertha and his daugthers Heather and Nicole; Scott Bertha; Donald Hartman; and Kathy and her husband James Conner and their sons, Chase and Landon.
James was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Alice Kelly in 2010. James and Alice were married 51 years.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 4-8 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral services are scheduled for 7:30 pm during the visitation services at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in James's name to the hospice care facility, Villa Marie Claire, 12 West Saddle River Road, Saddle River, NJ 07458.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019