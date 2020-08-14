1/1
James W. Rafferty
James W. Rafferty

Manchester - James W. Rafferty, 82, of Lakewood passed on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Ocean Medical Center, Brick. Born in Kearny she resided in Lakewood and Toms River. James was a Vice President for the rust Company in Jersey City before retiring; he proudly served in the United States Army.

He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.

James was predeceased by his wife Patricia A. Rafferty and sister Elizabeth Rafferty. Surviving are his children Michael and Kristin, Mark and Katherina, James, Christine and Curtis Bivins, Cindy and Robert Edwards. His sister Dorothy William, his cherished 14 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Visiting will be Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 12:00noon until 2:00pm. Funeral services begin at 2:00pm. Cremation will be private. In Lieu of flowers donations to Feed the Children PO Box 36, Oklahoma City, OK 73101 would be appreciated. www.silvertonmemorial.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
AUG
22
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 255-6363
